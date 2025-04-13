Japan Triumphs in Billie Jean King Cup with Thrilling Qualifier Win
Japan has clinched a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup finals with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Canada. The decisive match saw Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama secure the win in doubles. Japan joins China, Italy, Ukraine, and others for the finals in Shenzhen, with the final spot contested by Slovakia and the USA.
Japan has secured its second consecutive appearance in the Billie Jean King Cup finals by overcoming the 2023 champions Canada with a 2-1 victory. The decisive doubles match was won by Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama, who defeated Kayla Cross and Rebecca Marino in a closely contested battle.
Shibahara and Aoyama took control early in their match, securing the first set 6-3. Despite a setback in the second set, where Cross and Marino rallied to win 7-5, the Japanese duo stormed back in the final set to claim victory. Aoyama expressed her relief and delight after the match.
In the singles, Victoria Mboko of Canada edged out Shibahara in a marathon match. Meanwhile, Moyuka Uchijima of Japan leveled the tie with a win over Marina Stakusic, leading to the decisive doubles. Japan now heads to the eight-team finals in Shenzhen, joining top tennis nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
