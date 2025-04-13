Left Menu

Japan Triumphs in Billie Jean King Cup with Thrilling Qualifier Win

Japan has clinched a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup finals with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Canada. The decisive match saw Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama secure the win in doubles. Japan joins China, Italy, Ukraine, and others for the finals in Shenzhen, with the final spot contested by Slovakia and the USA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:03 IST
Japan Triumphs in Billie Jean King Cup with Thrilling Qualifier Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan has secured its second consecutive appearance in the Billie Jean King Cup finals by overcoming the 2023 champions Canada with a 2-1 victory. The decisive doubles match was won by Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama, who defeated Kayla Cross and Rebecca Marino in a closely contested battle.

Shibahara and Aoyama took control early in their match, securing the first set 6-3. Despite a setback in the second set, where Cross and Marino rallied to win 7-5, the Japanese duo stormed back in the final set to claim victory. Aoyama expressed her relief and delight after the match.

In the singles, Victoria Mboko of Canada edged out Shibahara in a marathon match. Meanwhile, Moyuka Uchijima of Japan leveled the tie with a win over Marina Stakusic, leading to the decisive doubles. Japan now heads to the eight-team finals in Shenzhen, joining top tennis nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025