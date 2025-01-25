Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail for Wedding Amid Wrestling Murder Case

A Delhi court granted a two-day interim bail to Bijender, an accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, allowing him to attend his sister's wedding. The decision, made on humanitarian grounds, requires a Rs 25,000 bond and two sureties, with conditions against witness tampering or committing further crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:31 IST
Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail for Wedding Amid Wrestling Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has granted a two-day interim bail to Bijender, an accused in the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, to attend his sister's wedding. The court, acknowledging humanitarian grounds, has allowed the bail from January 24 to 25.

The bail decision comes after the investigating officer confirmed the fact of the sister's marriage. Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar specified in the order dated January 23 that Bijender must provide a personal bond worth Rs 25,000 and two sureties of the same amount.

The court imposed conditions prohibiting Bijender from threatening prosecution witnesses, tampering with evidence, or engaging in criminal activities. This case includes charges against Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and others under several IPC sections, concerning the murder of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025