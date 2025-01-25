Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail for Wedding Amid Wrestling Murder Case

A Delhi court has granted a two-day interim bail to Bijender, an accused in the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, to attend his sister's wedding. The court, acknowledging humanitarian grounds, has allowed the bail from January 24 to 25.

The bail decision comes after the investigating officer confirmed the fact of the sister's marriage. Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar specified in the order dated January 23 that Bijender must provide a personal bond worth Rs 25,000 and two sureties of the same amount.

The court imposed conditions prohibiting Bijender from threatening prosecution witnesses, tampering with evidence, or engaging in criminal activities. This case includes charges against Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and others under several IPC sections, concerning the murder of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)