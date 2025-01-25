Left Menu

Tiger Terror in Kerala: Demand for Action After Fatal Attack

Protests erupted in Kerala's Mananthavady area after a woman was killed by a tiger. Locals demand the tiger be killed, while forest officials attempt to capture it. Intense protests occurred, leading to a search with drones. Authorities issued directives to ensure safety and control the situation.

In Kerala's Mananthavady area, protests have intensified following the tragic death of a 47-year-old woman attacked by a tiger. Demanding immediate action, locals gathered outside the forest department's base camp, calling for the tiger to be killed rather than captured.

Amid growing tensions, District Collector Meghashree D R's delayed arrival caused further unrest among the protestors, which included tribal women. Talks were held with the Additional District Magistrate to address community concerns and ensure safety.

Efforts to capture the tiger continue, utilizing drones for aerial searches, as the district administration implements safety measures and surveillance to prevent another tragic incident.

