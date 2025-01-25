Jammu & Kashmir Government Enforces Ban on Political Participation in Schools

The Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed a ban on the education department concerning any involvement in political events. This move comes in response to a controversial directive instructing schools in Poonch to participate in a rally by the RSS-affiliated student group, ABVP.

The directive faced significant backlash, notably from the PDP, which accused the government of manipulating the education system for propaganda. The recent circular explicitly prohibits education officers from sanctioning political activity participation for students and school staff.

This development continues to stir political debate, with leaders like Waheed Para and Iltija Mufti vocally opposing the use of educational institutions for propagandist events. The criticism led to the retraction of a similar order for a sports event organized by the ABVP in Doda.

(With inputs from agencies.)