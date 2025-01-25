Jammu & Kashmir Government Enforces Ban on Political Participation in Schools
The Jammu and Kashmir government has banned the education department from directing students and staff to participate in political rallies or programs. This decision follows backlash against a circular urging participation in an ABVP rally. Critics allege the government is weaponizing education as a propaganda tool.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed a ban on the education department concerning any involvement in political events. This move comes in response to a controversial directive instructing schools in Poonch to participate in a rally by the RSS-affiliated student group, ABVP.
The directive faced significant backlash, notably from the PDP, which accused the government of manipulating the education system for propaganda. The recent circular explicitly prohibits education officers from sanctioning political activity participation for students and school staff.
This development continues to stir political debate, with leaders like Waheed Para and Iltija Mufti vocally opposing the use of educational institutions for propagandist events. The criticism led to the retraction of a similar order for a sports event organized by the ABVP in Doda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
