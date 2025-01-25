Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Government Enforces Ban on Political Participation in Schools

The Jammu and Kashmir government has banned the education department from directing students and staff to participate in political rallies or programs. This decision follows backlash against a circular urging participation in an ABVP rally. Critics allege the government is weaponizing education as a propaganda tool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:51 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Government Enforces Ban on Political Participation in Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed a ban on the education department concerning any involvement in political events. This move comes in response to a controversial directive instructing schools in Poonch to participate in a rally by the RSS-affiliated student group, ABVP.

The directive faced significant backlash, notably from the PDP, which accused the government of manipulating the education system for propaganda. The recent circular explicitly prohibits education officers from sanctioning political activity participation for students and school staff.

This development continues to stir political debate, with leaders like Waheed Para and Iltija Mufti vocally opposing the use of educational institutions for propagandist events. The criticism led to the retraction of a similar order for a sports event organized by the ABVP in Doda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025