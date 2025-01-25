Bribe Sting: ASI Caught Red-Handed

An operation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) this Saturday resulted in the arrest of an assistant sub-inspector accused of extortion. The officer, identified as ASI Jaiveer, was apprehended while allegedly receiving a Rs 7,000 bribe.

The arrest followed a complaint from a guest house owner in Ballabgarh who claimed that Jaiveer had initially demanded Rs 5,000 monthly to allow her business to operate, later increasing the amount to Rs 7,000. Concerned about the escalating extortion, she approached the ACB.

The ACB planned and executed a sting operation, catching the officer in the act of accepting the bribe. This arrest highlights ongoing efforts by authorities to combat corruption within local law enforcement units.

