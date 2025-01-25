Left Menu

Controversial Confirmation: Pete Hegseth Joins Trump's Cabinet

Pete Hegseth was confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Defense after a narrow Senate vote. Despite concerns over his qualifications and behavior, Hegseth promised to restore the military's ethos and support women in combat. His confirmation was met with opposition from Democrats and some Republicans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic late-night Senate vote, Pete Hegseth was confirmed as the 29th Secretary of Defense, joining President Trump's Cabinet. Vice President JD Vance administered the oath, amidst concerns over Hegseth's qualifications and past behavior.

Hegseth, lacking broad bipartisan support, vowed to restore the military's warrior ethos and advocate for 'peace through strength.' Concerns arose from both parties, particularly over allegations of heavy alcohol use and aggressive behavior towards women.

Despite opposition from Senate Democrats and a few Republicans, Hegseth secured his position in a deeply divided Senate, aiming to tackle global challenges with a commitment to maintaining military standards and supporting women in combat roles.

