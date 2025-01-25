Controversial Confirmation: Pete Hegseth Joins Trump's Cabinet

In a dramatic late-night Senate vote, Pete Hegseth was confirmed as the 29th Secretary of Defense, joining President Trump's Cabinet. Vice President JD Vance administered the oath, amidst concerns over Hegseth's qualifications and past behavior.

Hegseth, lacking broad bipartisan support, vowed to restore the military's warrior ethos and advocate for 'peace through strength.' Concerns arose from both parties, particularly over allegations of heavy alcohol use and aggressive behavior towards women.

Despite opposition from Senate Democrats and a few Republicans, Hegseth secured his position in a deeply divided Senate, aiming to tackle global challenges with a commitment to maintaining military standards and supporting women in combat roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)