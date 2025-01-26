BSF Apprehends Pakistani National near Kutch Border

A Pakistani national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday. The individual, identified as Khawar from Badin district in Sindh province, was detained after troops noticed suspicious activities near the border fencing during the early hours.

This apprehension, part of a series of heightened security measures by the BSF near the international border, coincided with India's Republic Day. The BSF has initiated special operations along the border to ensure security during this period of national significance.

The operation comes just two weeks after another Pakistani national was caught trying to enter India at a different location along the Kutch boundary. The BSF remains vigilant to address any potential threats in this sensitive border area.

(With inputs from agencies.)