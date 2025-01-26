Left Menu

BSF Apprehends Pakistani National near Kutch Border

A Pakistani national named Khawar was apprehended by the BSF near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district. This action is part of heightened security measures along the border in view of Republic Day. It follows a similar incident two weeks prior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:15 IST
BSF Apprehends Pakistani National near Kutch Border
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday. The individual, identified as Khawar from Badin district in Sindh province, was detained after troops noticed suspicious activities near the border fencing during the early hours.

This apprehension, part of a series of heightened security measures by the BSF near the international border, coincided with India's Republic Day. The BSF has initiated special operations along the border to ensure security during this period of national significance.

The operation comes just two weeks after another Pakistani national was caught trying to enter India at a different location along the Kutch boundary. The BSF remains vigilant to address any potential threats in this sensitive border area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025