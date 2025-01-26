Left Menu

Uttarakhand Embraces UCC: A Step Towards Unity

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the implementation of the Unified Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, fulfilling a promise from the 2022 elections. At a Republic Day event, he praised the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and thanked citizens for their support in local elections.

  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared the commencement of the Unified Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, marking a fulfillment of commitments made during the 2022 assembly elections. He equated this legislative milestone to monumental changes like the abrogation of Article 370. Celebrating at the BJP state office on India's 76th Republic Day, Dhami acknowledged the pivotal role of citizens and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in realizing this legislative stride.

The UCC, aligning with Modi's vision for a harmonious India free from discrimination based on religion, gender, caste, or community, is touted to originate from Uttarakhand akin to its significant rivers and spread nationwide. Among those present were state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, spotlighting the act's national significance and the commitment to transformative governance.

Furthermore, Dhami expressed gratitude towards the people for supporting BJP in urban local body polls, emphasizing the development model aimed at expedited progress. Commending Modi's vision, he remarked on the upcoming National Games, which he linked to this visionary leadership, as Uttarakhand prepares to host the event inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

