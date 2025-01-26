Farmers Rally for Change: A Mass Protest on Wheels

In a show of unity and determination, farmers under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha banner mobilized a tractor parade across Punjab on Sunday. The parade aimed to spotlight demands including a legal guarantee on minimum support price, comprehensive loan waivers, and policies against the privatization of essential utilities.

The events echoed the massive farmers' protests in 2020-21, emphasizing resistance to the National Policy Framework on Agriculture Marketing. Participants, including senior SKM leaders, adorned tractors with black flags, symbolizing their vigilance and commitment to the cause.

Alongside the protest, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha coordinated demonstrations at corporate-owned malls, highlighting concerns over the marginalization of small traders. Despite recent governmental invitations for dialogue, leaders like Jagjit Singh Dallewal persist with actions including indefinite fasting to propel their cause forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)