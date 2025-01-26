Left Menu

Farmers Rally for Change: A Mass Protest on Wheels

Farmers under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha staged a tractor parade across Punjab to press for demands like a legal MSP guarantee, comprehensive loan waivers, and protest against policy changes. The event echoes past struggles and includes solidarity gestures with small traders impacted by corporate expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a show of unity and determination, farmers under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha banner mobilized a tractor parade across Punjab on Sunday. The parade aimed to spotlight demands including a legal guarantee on minimum support price, comprehensive loan waivers, and policies against the privatization of essential utilities.

The events echoed the massive farmers' protests in 2020-21, emphasizing resistance to the National Policy Framework on Agriculture Marketing. Participants, including senior SKM leaders, adorned tractors with black flags, symbolizing their vigilance and commitment to the cause.

Alongside the protest, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha coordinated demonstrations at corporate-owned malls, highlighting concerns over the marginalization of small traders. Despite recent governmental invitations for dialogue, leaders like Jagjit Singh Dallewal persist with actions including indefinite fasting to propel their cause forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

