Congress Set to Revive from Gujarat Stronghold

In a strategic move, the Congress Party is set to convene its Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and the 84th national convention of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Ahmedabad, marking a return to Gujarat after more than 60 years. Party leader Mumtaz Patel has boldly claimed this as the beginning of Congress's revival from a BJP stronghold.

Displaying optimism, Patel quoted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing the party's intent to challenge and dismantle BJP's dominance in Gujarat. The meeting holds nostalgic significance, as it's being held in the state after six decades—drawing excitement and a promise of solidarity with the nation's people, stated Patel.

Meanwhile, Goa LoP Yuri Alemao criticized the BJP-governed state for escalating corruption and unemployment, foreseeing a Congress victory with 27 seats by 2027. As top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, gather, the convention is poised to be a transformative moment for Congress.

