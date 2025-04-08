Congress Set to Revive from Gujarat Stronghold
As the Congress gears up for its pivotal CWC meeting and the 84th AICC national convention in Ahmedabad, party leaders express optimism about reviving their political influence from Gujarat, a traditional BJP bastion. The event marks a historic return to the state after six decades, promising significant party developments.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, the Congress Party is set to convene its Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and the 84th national convention of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Ahmedabad, marking a return to Gujarat after more than 60 years. Party leader Mumtaz Patel has boldly claimed this as the beginning of Congress's revival from a BJP stronghold.
Displaying optimism, Patel quoted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing the party's intent to challenge and dismantle BJP's dominance in Gujarat. The meeting holds nostalgic significance, as it's being held in the state after six decades—drawing excitement and a promise of solidarity with the nation's people, stated Patel.
Meanwhile, Goa LoP Yuri Alemao criticized the BJP-governed state for escalating corruption and unemployment, foreseeing a Congress victory with 27 seats by 2027. As top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, gather, the convention is poised to be a transformative moment for Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- AICC
- Gujarat
- Rahul Gandhi
- Mumtaz Patel
- CWC meeting
- BJP
- Ahmed Patel
- Sonia Gandhi
- corruption
ALSO READ
"Congress works against SC,ST, OBC": BJP's Kesavan criticizes DK Shivakumar over "Constitution will change" remark
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to Lead BJP Kerala: A Tribute to Sree Narayana Guru
Political Maneuvering: BJP Accused of Fake Agenda to Disrupt Parliament
Karnataka Deputy CM Clashes with BJP Over Constitution Remark Controversy
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Elected BJP Kerala President: A New Chapter for State Politics