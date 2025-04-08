Left Menu

Congress Set to Revive from Gujarat Stronghold

As the Congress gears up for its pivotal CWC meeting and the 84th AICC national convention in Ahmedabad, party leaders express optimism about reviving their political influence from Gujarat, a traditional BJP bastion. The event marks a historic return to the state after six decades, promising significant party developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:22 IST
Congress Set to Revive from Gujarat Stronghold
Congress leader Mumtaz Patel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the Congress Party is set to convene its Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and the 84th national convention of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Ahmedabad, marking a return to Gujarat after more than 60 years. Party leader Mumtaz Patel has boldly claimed this as the beginning of Congress's revival from a BJP stronghold.

Displaying optimism, Patel quoted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing the party's intent to challenge and dismantle BJP's dominance in Gujarat. The meeting holds nostalgic significance, as it's being held in the state after six decades—drawing excitement and a promise of solidarity with the nation's people, stated Patel.

Meanwhile, Goa LoP Yuri Alemao criticized the BJP-governed state for escalating corruption and unemployment, foreseeing a Congress victory with 27 seats by 2027. As top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, gather, the convention is poised to be a transformative moment for Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025