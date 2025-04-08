Left Menu

Mexico Explores Fracking to Cut U.S. Gas Dependency Amid Trade Strains

Mexico is consulting with private companies to increase fracking efforts, aiming to lessen its dependence on U.S. natural gas amid rising trade tensions. Currently, U.S. imports fulfill 72% of Mexico's gas demand. Despite initial discussions, any fracking policy shifts are expected to take months to formalize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:22 IST
Mexico Explores Fracking to Cut U.S. Gas Dependency Amid Trade Strains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico is in talks with private sector firms to boost fracking as part of an effort to reduce reliance on U.S. natural gas, according to a report by the Financial Times. This initiative arises amid escalating trade tensions with the U.S., which currently provides 72% of Mexico's gas imports.

The discussions remain in preliminary stages but indicate interest from companies willing to invest in Mexico's energy sector. These talks could lead to strategic policy shifts, although any significant changes might take months to develop fully.

RBN Energy highlights the tripling of U.S. gas imports to Mexico over the last decade, primarily from the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins. Mexico's own production downturn, coupled with the unsuitability of its gas reserves due to high nitrogen content, makes increasing storage and exploring fracking crucial steps for energy independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025