Karnataka's Bold Initiatives: Lake Revitalization and Infrastructure Expansion in Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has mandated a significant urban environmental makeover for Bengaluru, ensuring all city lakes are replenished with treated water while halting sewage contamination. At a key meeting held at the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner's office, Shivakumar emphasized the importance of conserving the city's lakes and addressing waste management issues decisively.

According to an official statement, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will now be responsible for refilling the lakes. Additionally, he has instructed district commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs to develop strategies to tackle any water shortages the city may face. To bolster accountability, all vehicles transporting construction waste are to have GPS devices installed to track and manage waste disposal efficiently, with police and BBMP officials ensuring strict adherence to these directives.

Furthering the city's infrastructure development, Shivakumar announced plans for double-decker flyovers aligned with new metro expansions. Cost shared by BBMP and BMRCL, these projects reflect a Rs 9,000 crore commitment. Additionally, the plan includes constructing 300 km of buffer roads to alleviate traffic congestion. Meanwhile, efforts to enhance road quality and drainage systems are bolstered by a World Bank loan, ensuring a comprehensive approach to urban development.

