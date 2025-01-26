Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: UN Troops Caught in Congo Chaos

UN troops from Malawi and Uruguay were killed amid clashes in eastern Congo against Rwanda-backed rebels, raising peacekeepers' toll to at least 13. The M23 insurgency has seized more territory, prompting fears of regional escalation. The UN Security Council is set to meet urgently to address the crisis.

In a deadly escalation of violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, UN peacekeepers from Malawi and Uruguay have tragically lost their lives in clashes against rebels allegedly backed by Rwanda. This brings the total number of UN and southern African peacekeepers killed to at least 13, raising international concerns about the growing instability.

The rebel group M23 has been intensifying its three-year insurgency, now controlling more parts of the central African nation than ever before. With tensions mounting, the United Nations has issued warnings about the potential for the violence to spill over into a larger regional conflict, prompting the Security Council to expedite their meeting to discuss the crisis.

Both Malawi and Uruguay have expressed their grief over the loss of their soldiers, with South Africa also reporting casualties among its citizens involved in the UN mission, MONUSCO, in Congo. Meanwhile, accusations between Congo and Rwanda continue, with claims that Rwandan snipers have been deployed, further fueling the conflict.

