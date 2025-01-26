Mizoram's Multidimensional Approach: Combating Drugs and Fostering Development

In an assertive address during the Republic Day function at Lammual in Aizawl, Mizoram Governor VK Singh underscored the state's stringent measures against drug trafficking and abuse, as well as cross-border smuggling.

Highlighting recent accomplishments, Singh detailed the seizure of over 12 lakh kg of smuggled areca nuts valued at Rs 16.6 crore. Additionally, the law enforcement agencies confiscated a large cache of arms and illicit drugs. The crackdown resulted in the arrest of 4,568 individuals related to drug offenses last year.

On the developmental front, Singh elaborated on the 'Bana Kaih' program designed to bolster entrepreneurs and farmers, efforts in road development, power projects, and strides made in educational policies in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)