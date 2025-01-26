Left Menu

Tragic Attack on Nigerian Soldiers in Borno

At least 20 Nigerian soldiers, including a commanding officer, were killed by suspected Islamist fighters in Borno state. The assault by Boko Haram and ISWAP occurred at an army base in Malam-Fatori, with militants surprising troops and overpowering them after a prolonged battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Suspected Islamist fighters launched a deadly assault on an army base in northeastern Borno state, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 Nigerian soldiers, including a commanding officer. The attack happened on Friday in Malam-Fatori, a town near the Niger border.

Witnesses reported that militants from Boko Haram and ISWAP arrived in gun trucks, catching the soldiers off guard. One survivor recounted how the troops were overwhelmed after a three-hour battle, leading to significant casualties and several injuries.

The offensive marks another bloody chapter in the ongoing conflict, as weakened but resilient militant groups continue their violent campaign in the region, further displacing and terrorizing civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

