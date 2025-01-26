Tragic Attack on Nigerian Soldiers in Borno

Suspected Islamist fighters launched a deadly assault on an army base in northeastern Borno state, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 Nigerian soldiers, including a commanding officer. The attack happened on Friday in Malam-Fatori, a town near the Niger border.

Witnesses reported that militants from Boko Haram and ISWAP arrived in gun trucks, catching the soldiers off guard. One survivor recounted how the troops were overwhelmed after a three-hour battle, leading to significant casualties and several injuries.

The offensive marks another bloody chapter in the ongoing conflict, as weakened but resilient militant groups continue their violent campaign in the region, further displacing and terrorizing civilians.

