Lebanese Return Defiantly Amid Tensions as Israeli Forces Maintain Presence
Israeli forces killed 11 people in south Lebanon, defying a deadline for military withdrawal. The incident, tied to tensions from a past conflict with Hezbollah, has sparked criticism from Lebanese authorities. Despite a fragile ceasefire brokered by the U.S., local populations and Hezbollah resist occupation.
In defiance of a scheduled military withdrawal, Israeli forces killed 11 individuals in southern Lebanon on Sunday, as revealed by Lebanese authorities. Thousands attempted to return home despite military regulations, fueling unrest.
Israeli officials justified their extended presence by citing incomplete terms of the previous U.S.-negotiated ceasefire, which required a Hezbollah arms-free zone in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, Hezbollah fired in support of Palestinian ally Hamas at the onset of the Gaza conflict.
The incident has escalated tensions, with Lebanon's U.S.-supported military condemning Israeli delays and longing for focused state efforts. Persistent ceasefire breach accusations and local resistance have kept the region volatile.
