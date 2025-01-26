Jailed Tycoon's Struggle: Inhumane Treatment & Political Intrigue
She Zhijiang, a Chinese-born tycoon with Cambodian citizenship, faces extradition to China amid allegations of inhumane treatment in a Thai prison. Accused of operating illegal gambling operations by China, She's lawyers claim the extradition is politically motivated. They appeal to Interpol citing human rights violations.
She Zhijiang, a controversial gambling tycoon imprisoned in Bangkok, is facing extradition to China under troubling conditions, his lawyers assert. They've raised concerns about his alleged inhumane treatment, claiming it stems from accusations of espionage and illegal gambling operations, viewed as politically driven by his defense team.
Details revealed in a letter to Interpol, seen by Reuters, highlight the severe conditions She has endured, including solitary confinement and lack of medical care for a spinal injury. The situation has prompted fears for his safety, especially due to unwanted Chinese official visits suggesting a possible motive beyond the charges.
As China's Foreign Ministry deems She a key figure in gambling-related fraud, the international and legal communities are stirred by the extradition efforts, marred by accusations of human rights violations. Meanwhile, Interpol's stance remains cautious, focused on abiding by its political neutrality principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
