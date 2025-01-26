Indian Fishermen's Plight: Urgent Call for Diplomatic Intervention

In a significant development, thirty-four Indian fishermen have been detained by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near Dhanushkodi. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, highlighted this pressing issue on Sunday, accentuating the urgent need for diplomatic action.

Stalin informed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, along with their mechanized boats, on January 25. The frequent detentions have caused persistent distress among coastal communities, casting a shadow over their future.

Calling for immediate diplomatic intervention, Stalin urged the Indian government to engage tactfully with Sri Lankan authorities to ensure the swift release of the detained fishermen and their vessels.

