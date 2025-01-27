Left Menu

Trump Era Foreign Aid Freeze: USAID's New Directives Under Scrutiny

The Trump administration instructed USAID staff to align global aid with 'America First' policies, imposing a stop-work order on foreign aid. A memo detailed the process, sparking confusion among humanitarian groups. Emergency aid continues with restrictions, and the order affects significant aid operations worldwide.

27-01-2025
The Trump administration has initiated a significant shift in how the United States allocates foreign aid, directing USAID workers to align with the 'America First' policy. The administration issued a stern warning of disciplinary action for non-compliance with these new guidelines.

A memo sent to more than 10,000 USAID employees further clarified the sweeping freeze on foreign aid, introduced by a stop-work order. This memo outlined the workforce's responsibilities in achieving Trump's objectives, describing the changes as a pivotal opportunity to reshape foreign assistance practices.

This halt in aid has caught many humanitarian groups off guard. As programs undergo a comprehensive review, concerns grow over the impact on essential services globally. Exceptions exist for emergency situations, subject to stringent approval processes. The Trump administration's pause in foreign aid spending could significantly impact international humanitarian efforts, pending detailed evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

