Controversial Gurdwara Inspections Stir Sikh Community Concerns

Law enforcement officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have initiated visits to gurdwaras in New York and New Jersey to check for illegal immigrants, prompting backlash from Sikh groups fearing threats to their places of worship.

The directive, issued hours after Donald Trump's inauguration, rescinds Biden-era guidelines on immigration enforcement in 'sensitive areas' including religious sites. DHS officials assert this empowers agents to fulfill duties without restrictions.

The Sikh community, alarmed by the policy shift, emphasizes gurdwaras' roles as community hubs. Organizations argue that these enforcement actions undermine religious freedom and discourage worshiper attendance.

