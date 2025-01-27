Controversial Gurdwara Inspections Stir Sikh Community Concerns
Law enforcement visits to gurdwaras in New York and New Jersey by the Department of Homeland Security have raised concerns among Sikh organizations. The actions, seen as threats to their faith, follow the rescission of 'sensitive areas' protections by the Trump administration, impacting religious freedom and community trust.
Law enforcement officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have initiated visits to gurdwaras in New York and New Jersey to check for illegal immigrants, prompting backlash from Sikh groups fearing threats to their places of worship.
The directive, issued hours after Donald Trump's inauguration, rescinds Biden-era guidelines on immigration enforcement in 'sensitive areas' including religious sites. DHS officials assert this empowers agents to fulfill duties without restrictions.
The Sikh community, alarmed by the policy shift, emphasizes gurdwaras' roles as community hubs. Organizations argue that these enforcement actions undermine religious freedom and discourage worshiper attendance.
