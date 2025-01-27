Left Menu

Controversial Gurdwara Inspections Stir Sikh Community Concerns

Law enforcement visits to gurdwaras in New York and New Jersey by the Department of Homeland Security have raised concerns among Sikh organizations. The actions, seen as threats to their faith, follow the rescission of 'sensitive areas' protections by the Trump administration, impacting religious freedom and community trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 08:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Law enforcement officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have initiated visits to gurdwaras in New York and New Jersey to check for illegal immigrants, prompting backlash from Sikh groups fearing threats to their places of worship.

The directive, issued hours after Donald Trump's inauguration, rescinds Biden-era guidelines on immigration enforcement in 'sensitive areas' including religious sites. DHS officials assert this empowers agents to fulfill duties without restrictions.

The Sikh community, alarmed by the policy shift, emphasizes gurdwaras' roles as community hubs. Organizations argue that these enforcement actions undermine religious freedom and discourage worshiper attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

