134 New Homes Open in Lower Hutt to Address Social Housing Needs

The opening of Kāinga Ora’s new housing development in Epuni, Lower Hutt, brings 134 homes to the community, offering vital social housing options for families in need. Housing Minister Chris Bishop formally opened the development, emphasizing its importance in addressing the region's housing challenges.

“I’ve been a strong advocate for social housing on Kāinga Ora’s Epuni site ever since the old earthquake-prone housing was demolished in 2015. I was pleased when the new Epuni development was announced by the previous National Government in 2017, and even more pleased to formally open the new homes today,” said Minister Bishop.

The project replaces 40 earthquake-prone units with a mix of 134 new homes, including one-bedroom apartments, accessible units, and larger family homes. Additionally, 30 affordable homes will be developed in partnership with Hutt City Council’s housing agency, Urban Plus.

Strategic Location and Community Support

Located close to train stations, bus routes, schools, and local shops, the medium-density housing project is designed to promote sustainable living. The local community, including Epuni School, Hutt City Council, and the Tākiri Mai te Ata Whānau Ora Collective, played a significant role in shaping the development to ensure it fosters a supportive environment.

Tākiri Mai te Ata will provide on-site services for tenants, such as:

Financial mentoring

Health services

Mental health support

“The strong partnership between Kāinga Ora and the community ensures this development is more than just housing—it’s about creating a thriving, connected neighborhood,” Minister Bishop noted.

Progress in Tackling the Housing Crisis

The development is part of the Government's broader efforts to address New Zealand’s housing crisis. Last week, the Government announced that it had achieved its target of reducing households in emergency housing motels by 75%—five years ahead of schedule. The social housing waitlist has also decreased by approximately 4,000 under the current administration.

“This development more than triples the original number of homes on this site. It’s a step forward in delivering safe, affordable, and high-quality housing for our communities,” Minister Bishop said.

Additional Features of the Development

Energy-efficient designs to reduce utility costs for tenants.

Outdoor communal areas to encourage community engagement.

On-site support services aimed at improving tenants' overall well-being.

A Brighter Future for Housing

While celebrating the milestone, Minister Bishop acknowledged that challenges remain. “There is still a long way to go, but we are making good progress,” he said. The Government continues to focus on increasing housing supply and improving access to affordable homes for New Zealanders.

The Epuni development represents a tangible step toward easing the housing crisis while building stronger, more resilient communities.