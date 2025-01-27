Kejriwal Launches 'Guarantee' Manifesto with Bold Promises for Delhi

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has unveiled the party's manifesto, 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee,' promising extensive welfare schemes ahead of Delhi's Assembly elections on February 5. The manifesto is a declaration of AAP's governance approach, spotlighting its promise-driven model.

Kejriwal's 'guarantees' include robust job creation, women's financial support under the Mahila Samman Yojana, and free healthcare for senior citizens through the Sanjeevani Yojana. Also included are clean water, improved sewage systems, and educational incentives for SC, ST students, illustrating AAP's extensive welfare commitments.

With BJP in criticism for allegedly imitating AAP's promises, Kejriwal emphasized AAP's unique capability to fulfill them. As the elections approach, the political battleground is set for a contest between welfare-based governance by AAP and BJP's policy proposals, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)