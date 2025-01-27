Left Menu

Kejriwal Launches 'Guarantee' Manifesto with Bold Promises for Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal unveils AAP's manifesto 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' with ambitious promises like job creation, a Mahila Samman Yojana, free healthcare, and de-polluting Yamuna River. The manifesto underscores AAP's commitment to welfare-focused governance, challenging BJP's approach ahead of Delhi elections, scheduled for February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:51 IST
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has unveiled the party's manifesto, 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee,' promising extensive welfare schemes ahead of Delhi's Assembly elections on February 5. The manifesto is a declaration of AAP's governance approach, spotlighting its promise-driven model.

Kejriwal's 'guarantees' include robust job creation, women's financial support under the Mahila Samman Yojana, and free healthcare for senior citizens through the Sanjeevani Yojana. Also included are clean water, improved sewage systems, and educational incentives for SC, ST students, illustrating AAP's extensive welfare commitments.

With BJP in criticism for allegedly imitating AAP's promises, Kejriwal emphasized AAP's unique capability to fulfill them. As the elections approach, the political battleground is set for a contest between welfare-based governance by AAP and BJP's policy proposals, with results expected on February 8.

