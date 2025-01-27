Uttarakhand Makes History with Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Uttarakhand has become the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), fulfilling a major promise by the ruling BJP ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls. The legislation aims to create equal laws for all citizens, regardless of religion, focusing on ending discriminatory practices against women.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move, Uttarakhand has emerged as the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), fulfilling a significant election promise made by the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2022 Assembly elections.
The UCC aims to establish uniformity in laws pertaining to marriage, divorce, and live-in relationships across all religions, marking a crucial step toward ending gender-based discrimination. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the legislation's implementation at a ceremonial event attended by key officials and ministers.
Chief Minister Dhami credited the people of Uttarakhand for the successful implementation, noting that the UCC reflects the principles enshrined in Article 44 of the Indian Constitution. The state cabinet's approval and the expert committee's diligent work paved the way for this historic achievement, the first of its kind in independent India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia
Bhumi Pednekar: Champion of Gender Equality and Global Inspiration
Decade of Change: Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao's Impact on Gender Equality
Haryana's Strides in Gender Equality: Celebrating a Decade of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'