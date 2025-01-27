Left Menu

Desecration and Defiance: Ahmadi Graves Targeted in Pakistan

Extremists in Pakistan's Punjab province have desecrated nearly 40 graves belonging to the minority Ahmadi community. The Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan condemned the vandalism and accused authorities of inaction. Religious intolerance against Ahmadis in Pakistan persists, affecting their lives, employment, and social presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:11 IST
Desecration and Defiance: Ahmadi Graves Targeted in Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid rising tensions in Pakistan's Punjab province, nearly 40 graves belonging to the minority Ahmadi community have been desecrated by individuals believed to be affiliated with a radical Islamist group. Police reported the vandalism on Monday.

In addition to the grave desecration, hate-filled graffiti targeting the Ahmadis appeared near their homes in Sheikhupura, approximately 50 kilometers from Lahore, according to Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan officials. Members of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) are suspected of involvement.

Despite promises of action, police have not yet addressed these incidents effectively, according to Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya spokesperson Amir Mahmood. He emphasized the need for justice and protection of the Ahmadis' rights amidst growing religious intolerance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

