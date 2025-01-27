Desecration and Defiance: Ahmadi Graves Targeted in Pakistan
Extremists in Pakistan's Punjab province have desecrated nearly 40 graves belonging to the minority Ahmadi community. The Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan condemned the vandalism and accused authorities of inaction. Religious intolerance against Ahmadis in Pakistan persists, affecting their lives, employment, and social presence.
Amid rising tensions in Pakistan's Punjab province, nearly 40 graves belonging to the minority Ahmadi community have been desecrated by individuals believed to be affiliated with a radical Islamist group. Police reported the vandalism on Monday.
In addition to the grave desecration, hate-filled graffiti targeting the Ahmadis appeared near their homes in Sheikhupura, approximately 50 kilometers from Lahore, according to Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan officials. Members of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) are suspected of involvement.
Despite promises of action, police have not yet addressed these incidents effectively, according to Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya spokesperson Amir Mahmood. He emphasized the need for justice and protection of the Ahmadis' rights amidst growing religious intolerance in the region.
