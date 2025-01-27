Calcutta High Court to Deliver Verdict on Appeals for Capital Punishment in RG Kar Hospital Case

The Calcutta High Court has reserved its order on appeals submitted by both the West Bengal government and the CBI. The appeals challenge a trial court's sentencing of Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

While the CBI argues for the death penalty, stating inadequacy of the current sentence, the state government claims its right to appeal, seeking harsher punishment despite not participating in the trial. The high court had originally ordered the CBI to handle the investigation.

Arguments also surfaced over the state's late involvement in the case. The court will assess whether the state's appeal for stricter sentencing holds merit alongside that of the central investigating agency.

