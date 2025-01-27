Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Landmark Visit to Poland: Honoring History, Strengthening Ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Poland to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation. During his visit, he intends to meet with European Council President Antonio Costa and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss important bilateral and regional issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:55 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@ZelenskyyUa)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stepped onto Polish soil this week to participate in commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation, a poignant moment that unites Europe's past with present diplomatic efforts.

As part of his agenda, President Zelenskiy will engage in talks with key European leaders, including European Council President Antonio Costa and French President Emmanuel Macron. These discussions aim to reinforce bilateral and regional collaborations amid shared historical reflections.

The visit not only underscores the importance of remembering historical events but also strengthens diplomatic ties among European nations amidst current geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

