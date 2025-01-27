Criminal Cases Persist Among Delhi Election Candidates Despite SC Directive

According to a recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 19% of candidates contesting the Delhi assembly election have declared criminal cases. This reflects a minor reduction from the 2020 election, where 20% had criminal allegations.

The report highlights continuous concerns about criminality among candidates as a major issue. Even with the number of candidates analyzed increasing from 672 to 699, serious charges have decreased from 15% to 12%. These include cases like murder and crimes against women.

The political analysis shows AAP leading with 63% candidates with criminal cases, contrasted by BJP at 29%. Despite a Supreme Court directive urging parties to limit such nominations, political entities appear to disregard these mandates, raising questions about their commitment to democratic reforms.

