Criminal Cases Persist Among Delhi Election Candidates Despite SC Directive

An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms reveals that 19% of Delhi assembly election candidates have criminal cases, with serious charges against 12%. Despite a slight drop from 2020 levels, concerns remain over the prevalence of criminality among candidates, challenging commitments to electoral reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:18 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

According to a recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 19% of candidates contesting the Delhi assembly election have declared criminal cases. This reflects a minor reduction from the 2020 election, where 20% had criminal allegations.

The report highlights continuous concerns about criminality among candidates as a major issue. Even with the number of candidates analyzed increasing from 672 to 699, serious charges have decreased from 15% to 12%. These include cases like murder and crimes against women.

The political analysis shows AAP leading with 63% candidates with criminal cases, contrasted by BJP at 29%. Despite a Supreme Court directive urging parties to limit such nominations, political entities appear to disregard these mandates, raising questions about their commitment to democratic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

