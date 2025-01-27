MCOCA Court Extends Custody for Key Murder Accused
A court in Beed has extended CID custody for Sudarshan Ghule, linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, until January 31. The accused is already in custody under MCOCA for the alleged murder and extortion related to an energy firm in Beed district. Investigations focus on digital evidence.
In a significant development, the MCOCA court in Beed has extended the CID custody of Sudarshan Ghule, an accused in the high-profile murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, until January 31. This move aims to facilitate further investigation into the digital data seized during the probe.
Ghule, initially taken into custody on January 18, faces serious charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. The accusations stem from the brutal abduction, torture, and murder of Deshmukh on December 9, related to his efforts to thwart an extortion attempt on an energy firm in Beed district.
Seven arrests have been made in connection to the murder, with notable figures involved, including Walmik Karad, a close associate of Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde. The prosecution initially requested a ten-day custody extension, but the court granted a five-day mandate, focusing on analyzing digital evidence and unlocking crucial mobile data.
