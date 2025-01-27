Delhi Police Solve Major Burglary Case with Arrests and Recovery of Stolen Valuables

Delhi Police have successfully resolved a high-value burglary case with the arrest of two individuals and recovery of stolen gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 30 lakh, according to an official statement on Monday.

The burglary occurred on January 22 in the Anand Parbat area, where ornaments were illicitly taken from a residential property. As part of the investigation, a police team apprehended Arjun, 23, and Dinesh, 40, on January 26. Arjun was found in possession of a stolen gold chain, and Dinesh disclosed the location of the remaining items hidden on his motorcycle.

Interrogations revealed that the burglary was a planned effort, involving the duo and their accomplice, Prashant—a factory owner and longtime acquaintance of the victimized homeowner.

(With inputs from agencies.)