Left Menu

Delhi Police Solve Major Burglary Case with Arrests and Recovery of Stolen Valuables

Delhi Police have resolved a significant burglary case by arresting two suspects and recovering gold and silver worth Rs 30 lakh. The theft took place on January 22 in Anand Parbat. Suspects Arjun and Dinesh were apprehended, and further details revealed their accomplice was a factory owner and friend of the complainant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:50 IST
Delhi Police Solve Major Burglary Case with Arrests and Recovery of Stolen Valuables
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully resolved a high-value burglary case with the arrest of two individuals and recovery of stolen gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 30 lakh, according to an official statement on Monday.

The burglary occurred on January 22 in the Anand Parbat area, where ornaments were illicitly taken from a residential property. As part of the investigation, a police team apprehended Arjun, 23, and Dinesh, 40, on January 26. Arjun was found in possession of a stolen gold chain, and Dinesh disclosed the location of the remaining items hidden on his motorcycle.

Interrogations revealed that the burglary was a planned effort, involving the duo and their accomplice, Prashant—a factory owner and longtime acquaintance of the victimized homeowner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025