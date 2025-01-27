Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Indian Embassy Saves 67 from Laos Cyber-Scam

Sixty-seven Indians trafficked and forced to work in Laos' cyber-scam centers have been rescued by the Indian Embassy. After facing abuse, they were freed from GTSEZ in Bokeo province. The embassy is working swiftly for their return to India while issuing warnings against dubious overseas job offers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vientiane | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Laos

The Embassy of India in Vientiane successfully rescued 67 Indians who were trafficked and forced to work in Laos under the severe intimidation of criminal syndicates. Officials acted swiftly following requests for help, working closely with Lao authorities in the challenging Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (GTSEZ).

Following their release, the Embassy, with Ambassador Prashant Agrawal at the forefront, provided crucial support, including accommodation and food. The Ambassador personally met the victims, offering assurance of their safety and guiding them on filing complaints against their traffickers. Ensuring their safe return to India remains an urgent priority.

The Embassy, having already repatriated 857 out of a total of 924 rescued citizens, is urging Indian youth to be cautious of dubious overseas job offers that could lead to similar trafficking situations. A detailed advisory is available on the Embassy's website, alongside a call for individuals to verify any suspicious offers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

