Nuh Police Foils Assassination Plot, Arrests Notorious Criminals
Three individuals linked to a notorious criminal gang were arrested in Nuh for planning to assassinate a company manager. The suspects were caught while trying to buy illegal weapons. Investigations revealed involvement in a broader criminal network in Rajasthan and Haryana. A vehicle and cash were seized.
In a major crackdown, three individuals associated with a notorious criminal gang have been apprehended in Nuh. They were allegedly conspiring to assassinate a company manager, with plans to procure illegal weapons being thwarted by vigilant police action.
The suspects, nabbed on Saturday, aimed to acquire firearms from smuggling operatives, according to officials. A significant breakthrough came when the Nuh police arrested arms smugglers from Jaipur, who intended to supply the weapons to the accused trio.
Investigations revealed a deeper involvement in a criminal network operating across Rajasthan and Haryana. The police recovered a vehicle and a substantial sum of money from the suspects, as ongoing inquiries continue to unravel the broader schemes and criminal affiliations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
