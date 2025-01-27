Nuh Police Foils Assassination Plot, Arrests Notorious Criminals

In a major crackdown, three individuals associated with a notorious criminal gang have been apprehended in Nuh. They were allegedly conspiring to assassinate a company manager, with plans to procure illegal weapons being thwarted by vigilant police action.

The suspects, nabbed on Saturday, aimed to acquire firearms from smuggling operatives, according to officials. A significant breakthrough came when the Nuh police arrested arms smugglers from Jaipur, who intended to supply the weapons to the accused trio.

Investigations revealed a deeper involvement in a criminal network operating across Rajasthan and Haryana. The police recovered a vehicle and a substantial sum of money from the suspects, as ongoing inquiries continue to unravel the broader schemes and criminal affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)