Belgian Soccer Star Radja Nainggolan Arrested in Cocaine Trafficking Probe

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of former Belgium international soccer player Radja Nainggolan as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation. The investigation targets the smuggling of cocaine from South America to Europe through Antwerp's port.

On Monday, federal police conducted thirty searches, mainly focused in the province of Antwerp and Brussels. Nainggolan is detained as part of this investigation which spans months of surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Nainggolan, who recently joined Belgian second-tier side Lokeren-Temse, learned about his arrest through the media. His club respects the presumption of innocence and refrained from further comments, as Nainggolan is not eligible to play in an upcoming match.

