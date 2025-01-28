Return to Gaza: Hope Amidst Ruins

Tens of thousands of Palestinians, jubilant but apprehensive, made their way back to northern Gaza on Monday after months in temporary shelters. The return followed a fraught weekend delay, contingent upon Hamas agreeing to release three Israeli hostages and Israel beginning a withdrawal under a ceasefire agreement.

The air was thick with anticipation as families journeyed north, clutching their children and possessions, uncertain of what awaited them amid the bombed-out remains of their homes. "It's like I was born again," exclaimed Umm Mohammed Ali, part of the slow-moving mass returning to Gaza City.

Israel reported 47,000 Palestinian deaths during the conflict, while Hamas confirmed 25 hostages are alive. The return marks a crucial step under the ceasefire amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis, as efforts for peace are cautiously hopeful.

(With inputs from agencies.)