Return to Gaza: Hope Amidst Ruins

Thousands of Palestinians returned to northern Gaza after being displaced by a 15-month war. Amid fears of destruction and hope for a peaceful future, families are back following a ceasefire agreement. The release of hostages by Hamas contributed to this tentative return home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 00:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians, jubilant but apprehensive, made their way back to northern Gaza on Monday after months in temporary shelters. The return followed a fraught weekend delay, contingent upon Hamas agreeing to release three Israeli hostages and Israel beginning a withdrawal under a ceasefire agreement.

The air was thick with anticipation as families journeyed north, clutching their children and possessions, uncertain of what awaited them amid the bombed-out remains of their homes. "It's like I was born again," exclaimed Umm Mohammed Ali, part of the slow-moving mass returning to Gaza City.

Israel reported 47,000 Palestinian deaths during the conflict, while Hamas confirmed 25 hostages are alive. The return marks a crucial step under the ceasefire amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis, as efforts for peace are cautiously hopeful.

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

