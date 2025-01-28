Justice Department Unrest: Mass Firings Shake Legal Foundations

The Trump Administration has made a bold move by dismissing over a dozen Justice Department employees who were involved in criminal investigations related to President Trump. The action underscores the administration's ongoing initiative to eliminate personnel seen as disloyal to the president.

This decision, which has sent ripples across the department, was executed under the directive of acting Attorney General James McHenry. It follows a series of reassignments of senior officials within the department, signaling a significant shift in its internal dynamics.

Despite the tradition of preserving career prosecutors during transitions between presidential administrations, the employees were terminated. The Justice Department official who divulged this information requested anonymity and confirmed that the affected employees were part of special counsel Jack Smith's team, who himself resigned earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)