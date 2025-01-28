Justice Department Unrest: Mass Firings Shake Legal Foundations
The Trump Justice Department has ousted more than a dozen employees involved in criminal investigations concerning President Trump. This move, led by acting Attorney General James McHenry, showcases the administration's effort to remove staff perceived as disloyal while sparking significant upheaval within the department.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump Administration has made a bold move by dismissing over a dozen Justice Department employees who were involved in criminal investigations related to President Trump. The action underscores the administration's ongoing initiative to eliminate personnel seen as disloyal to the president.
This decision, which has sent ripples across the department, was executed under the directive of acting Attorney General James McHenry. It follows a series of reassignments of senior officials within the department, signaling a significant shift in its internal dynamics.
Despite the tradition of preserving career prosecutors during transitions between presidential administrations, the employees were terminated. The Justice Department official who divulged this information requested anonymity and confirmed that the affected employees were part of special counsel Jack Smith's team, who himself resigned earlier this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judicial Gate Opens: Justice Department to Release Jack Smith's Report
Judge clears the way for release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on Trump's 2020 election interference case, reports AP.
Mark Carney Eyes Canadian Prime Minister Role Amid Political Upheaval
Justice Stands: Special Counsel Jack Smith's Report on Trump's 2020 Election Efforts
Justice Prevailed: Jack Smith's Stand for Democracy