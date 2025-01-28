Eaton Fire Sparks Controversy Over Southern California Edison Equipment

Southern California Edison faces scrutiny as allegations surface linking its equipment to the Eaton Fire, a deadly blaze near Los Angeles. Despite clear video evidence indicating potential faults, Edison maintains that its transmission system did not cause the fire.

The controversy emerges as lawyers for homeowners present video showing sparking and arcing beneath power lines just before the fire's ignition. The footage, supported by resident testimony, has prompted legal actions and further investigation into the true cause of the devastating fire.

Southern California Edison continues to assert that their preliminary analyses found no operational anomalies within their system. As experts investigate, the company vows to preserve potential evidence as they proceed with transparency during the ongoing inquiry.

