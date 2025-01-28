Left Menu

Eaton Fire Sparks Controversy Over Southern California Edison Equipment

The Eaton Fire, which ignited near Los Angeles on January 7, has raised questions about Southern California Edison's equipment. Despite video evidence suggesting equipment faults, Edison reports no definitive evidence linking its lines to the fire that killed at least 17 people and destroyed thousands of structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glendale | Updated: 28-01-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 04:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Southern California Edison faces scrutiny as allegations surface linking its equipment to the Eaton Fire, a deadly blaze near Los Angeles. Despite clear video evidence indicating potential faults, Edison maintains that its transmission system did not cause the fire.

The controversy emerges as lawyers for homeowners present video showing sparking and arcing beneath power lines just before the fire's ignition. The footage, supported by resident testimony, has prompted legal actions and further investigation into the true cause of the devastating fire.

Southern California Edison continues to assert that their preliminary analyses found no operational anomalies within their system. As experts investigate, the company vows to preserve potential evidence as they proceed with transparency during the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

