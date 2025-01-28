Left Menu

Fire Ravages Kharkiv Business Amid Escalating Tensions

A Russian airstrike set a private business ablaze in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, causing a major fire. The city has faced numerous attacks since the war's onset. Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed emergency services were present and noted no casualties were reported. Russia has not commented on this incident.

Updated: 28-01-2025 05:14 IST
A destructive Russian airstrike ignited a private business in Kharkiv overnight, igniting a large-scale blaze, according to the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

Mayor Terekhov conveyed the urgency of the situation on his Telegram messaging platform, confirming the swift arrival of emergency services at the scene. "All emergency services are on site," he stated while awaiting updates on potential casualties.

Despite the severity of the attack, there has been no immediate response from Russian authorities. Both nations have consistently denied deliberately targeting civilians during the ongoing, nearly three-year conflict, which initiated with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

