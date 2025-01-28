Left Menu

Trump Administration's Sweeping Freeze at USAID Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration placed approximately 60 senior officials at USAID on leave following a comprehensive freeze on U.S. aid, aligning with Trump's 'America First' policy. The internal memo indicates actions within USAID that may have circumvented presidential executive orders, prompting an analysis of these measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 05:42 IST
The Trump administration has taken a significant step by placing around 60 senior career officials at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on administrative leave, sources informed. This action follows a comprehensive freeze on U.S. aid initiated by Washington.

Aligning with Trump's 'America First' policy, USAID staff were encouraged to join efforts to transform aid allocation globally. However, an internal memo highlighted that new leadership discovered several agency actions that seemingly attempted to bypass the President's executive orders, leading to the temporary leave of numerous staff members.

Acting Administrator Jason Gray confirmed in a memo reviewed by Reuters that employees were placed on leave with full pay and benefits pending a review. The agency's decision affects nearly all Washington-based USAID bureaus, with roles in areas like energy security, children's education, and digital technology. While USAID did not comment immediately, it coincides with Trump targeting federal agencies, realigning them with his foreign policy priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

