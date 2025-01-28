Left Menu

Crown Prince's New Role in Tonga's Government

Tonga's Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala was appointed as minister for defence and foreign affairs. This follows King Tupou VI's appointment of 'Aisake Eke as prime minister. Tonga, with its unique military and monarchy, introduced a new cabinet where Eke holds three additional portfolios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 28-01-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 08:24 IST
Crown Prince's New Role in Tonga's Government
Tonga
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tonga's Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala has stepped into significant government roles as the nation's new minister for defence and foreign affairs. His appointment comes shortly after King Tupou VI designated 'Aisake Eke as prime minister. The Pacific island nation, home to 107,000 people, uniquely boasts its own military and a sovereign indigenous monarchy.

Additionally, 'Aisake Eke has been entrusted with three other crucial ministries—finance, fisheries, and prisons—within the newly established 11-member cabinet, according to an official statement released by Tonga's government on Tuesday. The Crown Prince's experience includes studies at Australia's defence college in Canberra, equipping him for his new role.

In Tonga's parliamentary system, 17 representatives are directly elected by the populace, while nine are selected by the nobility, underscoring the nation's distinctive blend of democratic and aristocratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025