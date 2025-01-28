Crown Prince's New Role in Tonga's Government

Tonga's Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala has stepped into significant government roles as the nation's new minister for defence and foreign affairs. His appointment comes shortly after King Tupou VI designated 'Aisake Eke as prime minister. The Pacific island nation, home to 107,000 people, uniquely boasts its own military and a sovereign indigenous monarchy.

Additionally, 'Aisake Eke has been entrusted with three other crucial ministries—finance, fisheries, and prisons—within the newly established 11-member cabinet, according to an official statement released by Tonga's government on Tuesday. The Crown Prince's experience includes studies at Australia's defence college in Canberra, equipping him for his new role.

In Tonga's parliamentary system, 17 representatives are directly elected by the populace, while nine are selected by the nobility, underscoring the nation's distinctive blend of democratic and aristocratic governance.

