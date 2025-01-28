Left Menu

Controversial Parole for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the controversial leader of Dera Sacha Sauda and a rape convict, has been granted a 30-day parole. His release from Sunaria jail comes just days before elections in Delhi, stirring political discussions given his large follower base in Haryana, Punjab, and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:21 IST
Controversial Parole for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Controversial spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 30-day parole, raising eyebrows across the political spectrum.

Convicted in 2017 for the rape of two followers, Singh's temporary release from Haryana's Sunaria jail precedes the upcoming Delhi elections on February 5.

The decision has sparked discussions due to Singh's vast influence, particularly in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025