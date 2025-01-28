Controversial Parole for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the controversial leader of Dera Sacha Sauda and a rape convict, has been granted a 30-day parole. His release from Sunaria jail comes just days before elections in Delhi, stirring political discussions given his large follower base in Haryana, Punjab, and beyond.
Controversial spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 30-day parole, raising eyebrows across the political spectrum.
Convicted in 2017 for the rape of two followers, Singh's temporary release from Haryana's Sunaria jail precedes the upcoming Delhi elections on February 5.
The decision has sparked discussions due to Singh's vast influence, particularly in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
