Controversial Parole for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Controversial spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 30-day parole, raising eyebrows across the political spectrum.

Convicted in 2017 for the rape of two followers, Singh's temporary release from Haryana's Sunaria jail precedes the upcoming Delhi elections on February 5.

The decision has sparked discussions due to Singh's vast influence, particularly in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)