Thailand Denies Misconduct in Jailed Tycoon's Extradition Battle
Thailand's justice minister denies accusations of abuse towards She Zhijiang, a gambling tycoon facing extradition to China for alleged illegal online gambling. She claims maltreatment in a Thai prison. China and Cambodia seek his extradition, with the Appeals Court set to decide his fate.
Thailand's justice minister has firmly denied allegations of mistreatment towards She Zhijiang, a gambling tycoon jailed in Thailand as he fights extradition to China. The accusations include claims of inhumane treatment in a Thai prison, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong assured the press that all inmates, including She, have regular access to legal counsel, and the presence of security cameras ensures no abuse occurs. While declining to address claims of Chinese officials attempting to persuade She to return, Tawee noted Cambodia has also requested his extradition.
She, who heads Yatai International Holdings, is accused by China of being a major player in online gambling and telecom fraud. Meanwhile, Southeast Asia has been identified as a hub for such crimes, exacerbating geopolitical tensions with She at its center.
(With inputs from agencies.)
