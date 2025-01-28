Left Menu

Thailand Denies Misconduct in Jailed Tycoon's Extradition Battle

Thailand's justice minister denies accusations of abuse towards She Zhijiang, a gambling tycoon facing extradition to China for alleged illegal online gambling. She claims maltreatment in a Thai prison. China and Cambodia seek his extradition, with the Appeals Court set to decide his fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:16 IST
Thailand Denies Misconduct in Jailed Tycoon's Extradition Battle
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's justice minister has firmly denied allegations of mistreatment towards She Zhijiang, a gambling tycoon jailed in Thailand as he fights extradition to China. The accusations include claims of inhumane treatment in a Thai prison, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong assured the press that all inmates, including She, have regular access to legal counsel, and the presence of security cameras ensures no abuse occurs. While declining to address claims of Chinese officials attempting to persuade She to return, Tawee noted Cambodia has also requested his extradition.

She, who heads Yatai International Holdings, is accused by China of being a major player in online gambling and telecom fraud. Meanwhile, Southeast Asia has been identified as a hub for such crimes, exacerbating geopolitical tensions with She at its center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025