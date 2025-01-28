Human Rights Experts Warn of Escalating Israeli Military Actions in West Bank: Urge Global Action to Protect Palestinians

Updated: 28-01-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:25 IST

Independent human rights experts have issued a grave warning about Israel’s intensified military operations in the occupied West Bank, describing the actions as a dangerous escalation against Palestinians. The experts called on the international community to take principled and urgent action to uphold the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.

“We are deeply dismayed by the ongoing deadly violence sweeping through Jenin and other areas of the West Bank,” the experts said. “The Israeli government's relentless repression shows no signs of abating.”

Recent Escalations: Jenin and Beyond

The experts condemned the large-scale Israeli military operation in Jenin and surrounding areas, citing destruction of critical infrastructure, blocking of medical assistance, and mass displacement. They highlighted the deadly toll, including at least 16 fatalities, one of whom was a child, and the displacement of over 3,000 families. Reports indicate widespread raids on homes, bombings, and attacks on essential services, such as water and electricity.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel must withdraw its troops from the occupied West Bank, a directive that the experts reiterated in their statement.

“Militarized attacks like this deepen the cycle of suffering and violence,” the experts said, urging restraint and adherence to international law.

Longstanding Patterns of Violence

The ongoing military campaign is part of a larger pattern of violence targeting Palestinians since October 2023. Systematic aerial and ground assaults on refugee camps in Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarem, and Tubas have caused widespread casualties and displacement.

In December 2024, Palestinian Security Forces, reportedly under pressure from Israeli authorities, launched an operation in Jenin refugee camp, leading to deaths and injuries. Shortly afterward, Israeli forces launched their latest assault.

The experts emphasized the continuity of violence and its cumulative impact on Palestinian communities, noting that attacks on journalists and restrictions on press freedom, including bans on Al Jazeera by both Palestinian and Israeli authorities, further exacerbate the crisis.

Enabling Settler Violence and Land Confiscation

The experts expressed grave concern over recent policy shifts, including the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Israeli settlers and the removal of administrative restrictions on settler violence. These moves, coupled with an unprecedented surge in settlement expansion, land confiscation, and forced displacement, have emboldened settler militias and Israeli authorities.

The experts linked these developments to comments by Israeli officials, such as the Defence Minister’s reference to an “iron wall” policy, which they interpreted as a justification for territorial expansion and Palestinian displacement.

Calls for International Action

“The impunity granted to Israel has facilitated the systematic de-Palestinization of occupied territories, leaving Palestinians vulnerable to eradication as a group,” the experts warned.

They urged states to fulfill their obligations under international law to protect Palestinians and stop the ongoing assault. The experts highlighted the ICJ’s ruling that the occupation is unlawful and called for the dismantling of settlements and their associated regimes.

A Stark Warning

“The lack of meaningful intervention by the international community is alarming and risks catastrophic consequences,” the experts said.

Drawing parallels with the experiences of other indigenous peoples, they warned of a dire future for Palestinians if immediate action is not taken. “The world cannot afford to abandon the Palestinian people to their fate; this would represent a devastating failure of the international human rights system.”

The experts concluded by urging global actors to step in and address the root causes of the crisis, ensuring accountability and justice for Palestinians.