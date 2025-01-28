UN Report Details Systematic Torture and Detention by Former Syrian Govt: A Turning Point for Justice and Accountability

In a landmark report titled “Web of Agony: Arbitrary Detention, Torture, and Ill-Treatment in the Syrian Arab Republic,” the UN Syria Commission of Inquiry has exposed the former Syrian Government’s systematic use of arbitrary detention, torture, and enforced disappearances to suppress dissent throughout the conflict. These atrocities, classified as crimes against humanity and war crimes, are among the gravest violations of international law documented in the 14-year conflict.

The Commission’s findings come as Syria undergoes a significant transformation following the overthrow of the former regime and the release of prisoners from notorious detention facilities—a shift once deemed unthinkable.

“We stand at a critical juncture,” said Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, Chair of the Commission. “The caretaker government and future Syrian authorities have a historic opportunity to ensure these heinous crimes are never repeated. Our findings aim to bring an end to the impunity that has enabled such patterns of abuse.”

A Legacy of Suffering and Mass Graves

Despite the fall of the regime, the report highlights the lingering agony of tens of thousands of families who remain without answers about their missing loved ones. Newly discovered mass graves have deepened fears among many families that their relatives may never return.

In December 2024 and January 2025, Commission teams gained unprecedented access to former detention centers and mass graves in the Damascus area, including the notorious Sednaya Military Prison and several intelligence branches. While much evidence had been destroyed, investigators found substantial documentation and physical evidence, offering new hope for families seeking truth and accountability.

“For Syrians who still do not know the fate of their loved ones, this evidence and survivor testimonies may provide critical insights,” said Commissioner Lynn Welchman.

Patterns of Torture and Abuse

The report provides harrowing details of the torture and inhumane treatment inflicted on detainees, including severe beatings, electric shocks, burning, sexual violence, and psychological torture. Survivors described overcrowded cells, contaminated food, denial of medical care, and deliberate neglect that led to slow, agonizing deaths.

“Many detainees were subjected to conditions so appalling that they amount to intentional acts of cruelty,” Welchman added.

Moving Toward Justice

For the first time since 2011, the Commission has been granted access to Syria by the new caretaker government. This development has enabled deeper investigations, with survivors and witnesses now willing to testify without fear of reprisal.

Cases brought before courts outside Syria under universal jurisdiction have already led to significant convictions. The Commission now hopes for the establishment of credible national justice mechanisms in Syria, where survivors and families play central roles.

“Syrian human rights organizations, international actors, and mechanisms such as the IIIM and IIMP are poised to assist in achieving justice and uncovering the truth,” said Commissioner Hanny Megally.

A Call for Global Support

The Commission emphasized the importance of safeguarding evidence, preserving mass grave sites, and supporting Syrian civil society efforts to ensure accountability.

“The discovery of mass graves and continued suffering of survivors highlight the urgent need for international action to uphold justice for Syrians,” Pinheiro said. “This is a pivotal moment for accountability, one that must not be squandered.”

As Syria embarks on this path toward justice, the Commission stands ready to assist in ensuring that the crimes of the past are neither forgotten nor repeated.