IATA’s 2025 World Legal Symposium to Tackle Evolving Challenges in Aviation Law

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that the 2025 World Legal Symposium (WLS) will be held from February 18 to 20 in Shanghai, China, hosted by China Eastern Airlines. This year’s symposium will focus on the legal challenges posed by modern forces shaping the aviation industry, such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms, and the growing complexity of privacy and consumer protection regulations—issues largely absent when the Chicago Convention was signed in 1944.

Celebrating its 80th anniversary, the Chicago Convention has served as the foundational framework for global aviation, fostering its transformation into a robust industry serving over five billion passengers annually. However, the advent of technologies like AI and the increasing prevalence of cyber threats raise new questions about the Convention’s ability to remain relevant.

“While the Chicago Convention has provided a solid foundation for aviation’s evolution, the rapid emergence of AI, ADR, and privacy regulations is challenging its ability to keep pace with the industry’s needs,” said Leslie MacIntosh, IATA’s Corporate Secretary and Acting General Counsel. “This year’s WLS will critically evaluate how the Convention and its annexes can adapt to the forces reshaping aviation law and explore avenues for addressing unresolved issues.”

Shanghai: A Strategic Venue

Returning to Shanghai for the first time since 2012, the WLS will convene in one of the world’s most dynamic aviation hubs. With nearly 300 destinations and a decade-long partnership with the Shanghai International Aviation Court of Arbitration (SHIAC), Shanghai underscores the relevance of the Chicago Convention in fostering global connectivity and economic growth.

“IATA’s support for SHIAC since its inception reflects Shanghai’s commitment to advancing legal frameworks for aviation,” MacIntosh added. “The city’s progress in aviation law and infrastructure provides an inspiring backdrop for discussions on sustainability, safety, and reliability in air transport.”

Program Highlights

The symposium will feature sessions addressing a range of pressing topics, including:

The contract of carriage in passenger and cargo operations.

Data privacy and regulatory responses to cybersecurity challenges.

Legal and ethical considerations surrounding AI in aviation.

Environmental sustainability and competition law.

Economic regulations impacting the global aviation sector.

Distinguished Speakers

The WLS will host a lineup of prominent figures from the aviation legal community, academia, and industry, including:

Alice Braga : Chair, ICAO Legal Committee

: Chair, ICAO Legal Committee Clara De Castro : SVP-Legal, Philippine Airlines

: SVP-Legal, Philippine Airlines Elias Corona : Data Protection Officer, Cathay Pacific

: Data Protection Officer, Cathay Pacific Elizabeth Hichens : Head of Regulatory, Competition & Litigation, British Airways plc

: Head of Regulatory, Competition & Litigation, British Airways plc Jeremy Moreton : Head of Legal-GBS, International Airlines Group

: Head of Legal-GBS, International Airlines Group Jiefang Huang : Zhou Gengsheng Chair Professor, Wuhan University

: Zhou Gengsheng Chair Professor, Wuhan University Jinsong Li : Vice President, Travelsky Technology Limited

: Vice President, Travelsky Technology Limited Juan Carlos Mencio : VP Legal Affairs & Compliance, LATAM Airlines Group

: VP Legal Affairs & Compliance, LATAM Airlines Group Katie Caplan : Managing Counsel – Alliances, United Airlines

: Managing Counsel – Alliances, United Airlines Michael Gill : Director, Legal Affairs & External Relations Bureau, ICAO

: Director, Legal Affairs & External Relations Bureau, ICAO Sophie Hayashi : Managing Director and Assistant General Counsel, A4A

: Managing Director and Assistant General Counsel, A4A Weijun Wang: General Secretary, Shanghai International Arbitration Center

In addition to the core speakers, legal experts from specialized aviation law firms will share their insights.

Addressing Emerging Legal Frontiers

The discussions at WLS 2025 aim to provide actionable insights into integrating modern legal frameworks with the foundational principles of the Chicago Convention. Topics such as balancing data privacy with operational efficiency, mitigating cyber threats, and leveraging AI while ensuring compliance with international law will take center stage.

By convening global leaders in aviation law, the WLS seeks to not only reflect on the legacy of the Chicago Convention but also chart a path forward, ensuring that legal frameworks evolve to support the industry’s dynamic growth and complex challenges.