UNICEF Ramps Up Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Strip, Urging International Support for Children’s Recovery

UNICEF has swiftly accelerated the distribution of essential supplies to children in the Gaza Strip, marking significant progress in the first week of the long-awaited ceasefire. More than 350 trucks carrying vital humanitarian aid, including water, hygiene kits, nutrition treatments, warm clothing, and tarpaulins, have entered Gaza. These supplies, entering through both northern and southern crossing points, are being distributed in collaboration with local partners to families in need.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with more than 2 million people—half of them children—facing extreme shortages of basic necessities. Safe drinking water, food, medical care, and sanitation are in critically short supply. Additionally, the widespread destruction of infrastructure has led to the collapse of schools, hospitals, and homes, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

UNICEF's Efforts in Scaling Aid and Services

“We are working around the clock to scale up humanitarian assistance, especially in areas that were previously unreachable due to operational challenges or restrictions,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. “The ceasefire has given us an opportunity to bring some relief, but the situation is far from over. Families are returning to areas that have been utterly devastated. The emotional and physical scars on children run deep.”

While the ceasefire has provided some temporary relief, the level of destruction in Gaza has made it evident that children need urgent attention in all sectors—health, safety, education, and emotional well-being. UNICEF is prioritizing its efforts to address children’s immediate needs while ensuring their protection and future.

Humanitarian Needs and Long-Term Recovery

The scale of destruction in Gaza is almost unimaginable. UNICEF is focusing on providing essential services, including mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), water, sanitation, and nutrition services, and vaccines to prevent disease outbreaks. The organization has also increased its efforts to tackle malnutrition, with a special focus on vulnerable populations, especially children.

To further support the medical infrastructure, UNICEF is helping to increase the capacity of hospitals, particularly neonatal units, across Gaza. The lack of adequate medical supplies and functioning healthcare facilities has made it especially challenging to meet the growing needs of children and families.

Support for Education and Protection

In addition to essential services, UNICEF is actively working to ensure that children can access education despite the ongoing crisis. Efforts are being made to ensure school-age children can return to learning as soon as possible. The organization is also working to provide multi-purpose cash assistance and child protection services to families.

“Through these efforts, we hope to provide immediate relief to children and families and lay the groundwork for long-term recovery,” Russell added. “We must ensure that the flow of aid continues and that humanitarian workers have safe and unimpeded access to meet the overwhelming needs in Gaza.”

International Call for Sustained Support

UNICEF stresses the importance of continued international support to sustain the flow of aid and ensure the protection and well-being of children in Gaza. The organization also welcomed the release of 12 children, aged 15 and younger, from detention in Israel, as well as young adults who had been detained as minors. However, UNICEF continues to call for the immediate release of all hostages, including the two remaining children from Gaza, and for an end to the detention of children in all forms.

"The ceasefire is a crucial opportunity for humanitarian organizations to scale up efforts to support recovery," said Russell. "It is vital that all parties uphold the ceasefire agreement and their obligations under international law, ensuring the safety and dignity of every child in Gaza."

As UNICEF works to deliver aid, the international community is urged to prioritize the recovery needs of children and ensure that humanitarian efforts are fully funded and supported. The restoration of essential services, the safeguarding of children’s rights, and the healing of Gaza’s young survivors must be at the forefront of recovery efforts in the wake of this devastating conflict.