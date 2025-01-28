Philippine Soldiers Set to Boost Missile Defense Skills Amid Rising Tensions

Philippine soldiers are gearing up for intermediate range missile system training with the U.S. Army next month, as part of preparations for larger joint military exercises. The event will focus on enhancing the army's capabilities without involving live-fire drills, according to a military spokesperson.

The Typhon missile system deployed by U.S. forces to the Philippines last year remains a sore point with China, who has repeatedly called for its removal. The system, capable of reaching targets in China and Russia, was recently repositioned within the Philippines, though the exact location has been undisclosed.

This training is part of the Philippines' modernization efforts to counter regional assertiveness by China. Expect strong military ties between the Philippines and the U.S. to persist under President Trump, supported by Marco Rubio's recent reaffirmation of the mutual defense treaty commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)