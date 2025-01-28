Arrest at Russian Embassy: Man's Motive Unclear
A 45-year-old man was arrested for attempting to force entry into the Russian embassy in Stockholm using a car. Police, who suspect aggravated trespass, did not release the man's identity or find anything suspicious in the car. Officials have yet to confirm a motive.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:26 IST
- Sweden
In an early morning incident, Swedish police detained a man after he attempted to breach the gates of the Russian embassy in Stockholm with a vehicle. The individual, aged 45, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, according to official reports.
Authorities have disclosed no further details regarding his identity. A police spokesperson confirmed that there was no sign of anything suspicious in the vehicle and that the suspect's motive remains unknown.
The Russian embassy has not responded to requests for comment on this incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
