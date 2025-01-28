Arrest at Russian Embassy: Man's Motive Unclear

In an early morning incident, Swedish police detained a man after he attempted to breach the gates of the Russian embassy in Stockholm with a vehicle. The individual, aged 45, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, according to official reports.

Authorities have disclosed no further details regarding his identity. A police spokesperson confirmed that there was no sign of anything suspicious in the vehicle and that the suspect's motive remains unknown.

The Russian embassy has not responded to requests for comment on this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)