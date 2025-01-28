Life Sentence for Husband in Tragic Crime: A Tale of Betrayal and Justice

In a significant judgment, a local court in Bareilly has sentenced Shravan Kumar to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Meena. The judgment was passed by fast-track court judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar on January 27, who also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on the convict.

The court's verdict emphasized the gravity of the crime by referencing Hindu mythology and contrasting Kumar's actions with noble figures, such as the deity Shiva and the legendary Shravan Kumar, known for his devotion. This moral undertone added weight to the legal proceedings.

Key to the conviction were the testimonies of 10 witnesses, including the victim's family. The crime unfolded on August 11, 2021, when the accused, under the influence of alcohol, fatally attacked his wife following a heated argument. Kumar was arrested two days later and had been in custody since then.

