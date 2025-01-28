Left Menu

Water Controversy: Kejriwal's Poison Allegations Ignite Political Battle in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Haryana of polluting the Yamuna River, describing the water as 'poisonous.' Despite threats of legal action, he vowed to safeguard Delhi's residents. Haryana's Naib Singh Saini denied the allegations, while DJB officials clarified the ammonia levels' seasonal rise and wastewater impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:52 IST
In a heated political squabble, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused Haryana of contaminating the Yamuna River with ammonia, a substance he describes as 'poisonous.' Kejriwal remains defiant in the face of potential legal repercussions, insisting that he will protect Delhi's residents from consuming tainted water.

The charges by Kejriwal have been strongly denied by Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, who has threatened to sue for defamation unless an apology is forthcoming. Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board's CEO, Shilpa Shinde, has rejected Kejriwal's claims, emphasizing that water quality is consistently monitored, with processes adjusted as necessary.

Shinde attributes the ammonia increase to natural seasonal fluctuations and the incursion of untreated waste, dismissing any intentional foul play. As the controversy continues to escalate, Kejriwal has urged political honesty and accountability, emphasizing the need for clean water for Delhi's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

