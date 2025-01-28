Water Controversy: Kejriwal's Poison Allegations Ignite Political Battle in Delhi

In a heated political squabble, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused Haryana of contaminating the Yamuna River with ammonia, a substance he describes as 'poisonous.' Kejriwal remains defiant in the face of potential legal repercussions, insisting that he will protect Delhi's residents from consuming tainted water.

The charges by Kejriwal have been strongly denied by Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, who has threatened to sue for defamation unless an apology is forthcoming. Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board's CEO, Shilpa Shinde, has rejected Kejriwal's claims, emphasizing that water quality is consistently monitored, with processes adjusted as necessary.

Shinde attributes the ammonia increase to natural seasonal fluctuations and the incursion of untreated waste, dismissing any intentional foul play. As the controversy continues to escalate, Kejriwal has urged political honesty and accountability, emphasizing the need for clean water for Delhi's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)