Left Menu

Foundation Stone Laid for Mega Ammonia-Urea Plant in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for a significant Rs 10,601-crore ammonia-urea plant in Assam's Dibrugarh district. With an annual production target of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes, the project is due by 2030. It involves a joint venture between the Assam government, Oil India, and other major companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namrup | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:20 IST
Foundation Stone Laid for Mega Ammonia-Urea Plant in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a major milestone on Sunday as he laid the foundation stone for a substantial Rs 10,601-crore ammonia-urea plant in the Dibrugarh district of Assam. The plant, spearheaded by the Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd (AVFCCL), is projected to produce 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea per year, and is slated for completion by 2030.

The AVFCCL, a newly formed entity as of July this year, is stationed at Namrup within Dibrugarh district. In March, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of this new plant within the existing premises of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corp Ltd (BVFCL).

This ambitious venture is a joint collaboration involving the Assam government, Oil India, National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL), and BVFCL, marking a significant investment in the region's fertilizer production capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025