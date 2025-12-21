Foundation Stone Laid for Mega Ammonia-Urea Plant in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a major milestone on Sunday as he laid the foundation stone for a substantial Rs 10,601-crore ammonia-urea plant in the Dibrugarh district of Assam. The plant, spearheaded by the Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd (AVFCCL), is projected to produce 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea per year, and is slated for completion by 2030.

The AVFCCL, a newly formed entity as of July this year, is stationed at Namrup within Dibrugarh district. In March, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of this new plant within the existing premises of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corp Ltd (BVFCL).

This ambitious venture is a joint collaboration involving the Assam government, Oil India, National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL), and BVFCL, marking a significant investment in the region's fertilizer production capabilities.

