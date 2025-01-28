Swedish Police Apprehend Intruder at Russian Embassy

In Stockholm, Swedish police arrested a 45-year-old man on Tuesday morning for attempting to forcefully breach the gates of the Russian embassy with a vehicle.

The individual, a Ukrainian citizen living in Sweden, was stopped and detained on suspicion of aggravated trespass. Despite the dramatic attempt, the police confirmed that the car contained nothing suspicious.

The Russian embassy reported that the incident resulted in no significant damage, but the motive remains unknown. Authorities have declined to comment further on the nationality of the suspect or provide additional details.

