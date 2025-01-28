Left Menu

Swedish Police Apprehend Intruder at Russian Embassy

A 45-year-old man was arrested by Swedish police after attempting to breach the gates of the Russian embassy in Stockholm with a car. The incident on Tuesday morning involved a Ukrainian citizen residing in Sweden. No serious damage was reported, and motives remain unclear.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In Stockholm, Swedish police arrested a 45-year-old man on Tuesday morning for attempting to forcefully breach the gates of the Russian embassy with a vehicle.

The individual, a Ukrainian citizen living in Sweden, was stopped and detained on suspicion of aggravated trespass. Despite the dramatic attempt, the police confirmed that the car contained nothing suspicious.

The Russian embassy reported that the incident resulted in no significant damage, but the motive remains unknown. Authorities have declined to comment further on the nationality of the suspect or provide additional details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

